Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Holdings Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -620.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

