Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,434 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

SAVA stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $924.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of -0.19.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

