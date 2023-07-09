Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $845,000.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PKB opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

