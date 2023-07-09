Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,242 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $214.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.90. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $220.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total transaction of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

