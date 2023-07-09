Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $67,055.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $568,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock worth $2,620,960 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

