Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 727 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI Price Performance

UGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

