Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,314 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.67. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

