Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $124.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.84.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,576. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

