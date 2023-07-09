Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after acquiring an additional 285,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,460,000 after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,603,000 after buying an additional 1,293,865 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.