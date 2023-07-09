Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $398,000 Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,385,000. State Street Corp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,277,000 after buying an additional 732,104 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after buying an additional 659,078 shares during the period. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,982,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.