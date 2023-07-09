Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T opened at $15.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

