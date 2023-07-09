Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,467,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,679,000 after purchasing an additional 106,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Avangrid by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,468,000 after purchasing an additional 278,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avangrid by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 180,875 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Avangrid Profile

(Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

