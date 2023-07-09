Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

