Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $367,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $125,169,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,958,000 after acquiring an additional 716,447 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,609,000 after acquiring an additional 535,029 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

