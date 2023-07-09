Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,438 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2,694.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,832,000 after acquiring an additional 410,228 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $1,072,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

