Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Generac by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.73.

Insider Activity

Generac Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $136.08 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.