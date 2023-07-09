Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $203,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 4.2 %

SIG stock opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $465,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $625,249.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $465,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

