Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,753 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SpartanNash by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SpartanNash Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $784.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.67. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 116.22%.

About SpartanNash

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.