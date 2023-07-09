Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

