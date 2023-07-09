Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $207.00

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.67), with a volume of 73618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.74).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.93) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Thursday, May 25th.
Henry Boot Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a market cap of £281.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Henry Boot
Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Boot
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.