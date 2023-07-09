Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $207.00

Shares of Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.63) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.67), with a volume of 73618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.74).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.93) target price on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a market cap of £281.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 230.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.67.

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 12,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.68), for a total value of £27,297.07 ($34,645.35). Also, insider Darren Littlewood acquired 15,938 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £39,366.86 ($49,964.28). 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

