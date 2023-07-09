Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.00

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42), with a volume of 3318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.44).
Hercules Site Services Trading Down 4.3 %
The stock has a market cap of £20.91 million and a PE ratio of 1,675.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.80.
Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.
Hercules Site Services Company Profile
Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering business. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Hire of Suction Excavators, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hercules Site Services
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.