Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.00

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42), with a volume of 3318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.44).

Hercules Site Services Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £20.91 million and a PE ratio of 1,675.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.80.

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering business. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Hire of Suction Excavators, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

