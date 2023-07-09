Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

HT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,635.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,310,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,641 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $3,485,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 111.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 937,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 493,550 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 127.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 612,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 343,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of HT opened at $6.30 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $251.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Free Report

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.