Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.00

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 73657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 12,520.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

