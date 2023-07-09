High Note Wealth LLC Sells 321 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

High Note Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after purchasing an additional 988,569 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.77.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.