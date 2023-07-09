Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,809,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,440,363 shares.The stock last traded at $8.58 and had previously closed at $8.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip Woodlief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,817.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hillman Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth $58,000.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

