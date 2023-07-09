HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp.

