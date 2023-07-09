HNI (NYSE:HNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
HNI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $27.68 on Friday. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.
HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HNI will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI
About HNI
HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HNI
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.