HNI (NYSE:HNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $27.68 on Friday. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $479.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HNI will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

