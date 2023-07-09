Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Stock Performance

HUBG stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. Hub Group has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

