Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up to $4.55

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.76. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,347,529 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.11.
The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
