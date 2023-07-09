Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up to $4.55

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.76. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,347,529 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

