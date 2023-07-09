Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) shares rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.58 and last traded at C$6.38. Approximately 1,588,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,470,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.48.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.