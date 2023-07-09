Humana (NYSE:HUM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $434.88

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $434.88 and last traded at $436.91, with a volume of 193795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $440.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.56.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.84 and its 200 day moving average is $497.53.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.