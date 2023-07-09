Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Price Up 5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 2,578,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,691,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. Equities analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

