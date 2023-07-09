HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $12.46

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $12.00. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 5,588 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,656,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after buying an additional 316,388 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after buying an additional 123,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.