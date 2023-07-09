Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDRSF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Idorsia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Idorsia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Idorsia in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Idorsia in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Idorsia Price Performance

IDRSF opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Idorsia has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

