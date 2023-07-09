IMC Chicago LLC Invests $201,000 in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.15% of ProShares UltraShort Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDP. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SDP opened at $12.17 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Utilities has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

About ProShares UltraShort Utilities

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

