IMC Chicago LLC Lowers Position in ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its stake in ProShares UltraShort Industrials (NYSEARCA:SIJ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares UltraShort Industrials worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

SIJ stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. ProShares UltraShort Industrials has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

About ProShares UltraShort Industrials

ProShares UltraShort Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

