Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading Down 5.4%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.09. 95,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 365,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $884.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Immatics had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

