Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.47. 110,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,028,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Immunovant from $21.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Immunovant Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $51,841.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $52,269.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,018.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,871 shares of company stock worth $135,979 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 423.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

