Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,346,382,000 after buying an additional 2,802,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 207.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,980 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,266,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,663,000 after purchasing an additional 912,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.