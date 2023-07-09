indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $281,100.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $281,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 1st, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $282,300.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $233,700.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 2.7 %

INDI opened at $9.10 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. On average, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $3,018,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after buying an additional 153,745 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INDI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

