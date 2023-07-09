Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of INFI opened at $0.22 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.