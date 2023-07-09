Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of INFI opened at $0.22 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
Further Reading
