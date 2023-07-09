Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) were down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 27,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 384,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.79.

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,961.44% and a negative net margin of 12,725.62%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Inhibrx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

