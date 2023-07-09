InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.17.

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3,660.00 per share, with a total value of $7,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,369,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $935.00 per share, with a total value of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,973,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,369,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,945 over the last three months. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

