Insider Selling: Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Free Report) Chairman Neil Desai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,779,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,165.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Neil Desai sold 16,171 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $105,920.05.

On Monday, June 5th, Neil Desai sold 17,315 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $140,424.65.

On Thursday, June 1st, Neil Desai sold 4,982 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $39,457.44.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $59,097.60.

On Monday, May 1st, Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $190,936.20.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of AADI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 329.56% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AADI. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

