Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells $167,793.60 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24.

On Monday, May 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $178.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,231,000 after acquiring an additional 313,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.35.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

