Insider Selling: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Director Sells $178,214.40 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) Director Laura Shawver sold 26,520 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $178,214.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Shawver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Laura Shawver sold 33,510 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $212,453.40.

On Thursday, June 1st, Laura Shawver sold 73,059 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $496,801.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Laura Shawver sold 42,900 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $227,799.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPRY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

