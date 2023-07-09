Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $267,213.18 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $267,213.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,642,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $200,826.09.

Block Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Block by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

