Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 460,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,216,345.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $71,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $180,765.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $73,625.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $65,325.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $31.31 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $34.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $443.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.