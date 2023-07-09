Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 40,637 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 40,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $73,146.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,432 shares in the company, valued at $830,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.91.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,127,000 after buying an additional 20,372,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth about $13,306,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,514,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,399,000 after buying an additional 6,532,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.