Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 40,637 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 40,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $73,146.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,432 shares in the company, valued at $830,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance
Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.91.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.04 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 440.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
