Insider Selling: Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Sells 1,320 Shares of Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Maria Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

